The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager leads Texas in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (12) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
  • Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.
  • Seager has had a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Seager has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 67th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
