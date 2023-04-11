Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien is batting .209 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this year (30.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) starts for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.