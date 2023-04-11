Rangers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (6-4) and Kansas City Royals (3-8) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on April 11.
The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the Texas Rangers and Jordan Lyles (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.
Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.
- Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 58.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.38).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|L 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Marcus Stroman
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|L 10-3
|Martín Pérez vs Justin Steele
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|W 8-2
|Jon Gray vs Jameson Taillon
|April 10
|Royals
|W 11-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 12
|Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
|April 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Hunter Brown
|April 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|April 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
