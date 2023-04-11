When the (6-4) square off against the (3-8) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:05 PM ET, Jacob deGrom will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 18).

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Royals have +230 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 5.59 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-300) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nate Lowe hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Rangers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Royals have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Royals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.