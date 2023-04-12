Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .229.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Keller (1-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
