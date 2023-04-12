Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in on TNT to see the Stars play the Blues.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 80 46 60 106 64 60 0%
Joe Pavelski 80 27 49 76 55 31 53.1%
Jamie Benn 80 33 42 75 46 53 60%
Roope Hintz 71 36 38 74 37 24 51.7%
Miro Heiskanen 77 11 60 71 63 50 -

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 292 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
  • The Blues' 258 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 77 37 34 71 53 53 38.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 61 26 41 67 30 33 32.5%
Brayden Schenn 80 21 44 65 46 39 46.8%
Robert Thomas 71 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Justin Faulk 80 11 38 49 57 49 -

