The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Bulls (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (208.5)



The Bulls' .524 ATS win percentage (43-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 22.7% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (64.7%).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (36 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Bulls have put up (20-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.

So far this season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from downtown, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

This year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Bulls Performance Insights

With 113.1 points scored per game and 111.8 points conceded, Chicago is 22nd in the NBA offensively and seventh defensively.

With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). They are ranked 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.5% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.5% have been 3-pointers.

