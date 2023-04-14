Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .286.
- Jung has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garcia (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.