Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)
- Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Taveras had a hit 58 times last season in 99 games (58.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- Including the 99 games he played in last season, he went deep in five of them (5.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 of 99 games last year (22.2%), Taveras picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 34.3% of his 99 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.335
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|31 (62.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (55.1%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.4%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.7%)
|3 (6.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (20.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Garcia (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
