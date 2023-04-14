Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Martin Perez will be on the mound for Texas, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 14 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Texas is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Texas has scored 67 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rangers are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Texas has the 10th-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.252 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Perez to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs W 8-2 Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals W 11-2 Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals L 10-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer

