The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.

In three of six games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

