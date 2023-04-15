The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks square off in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.4).

When playing at home, Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than on the road (112.4).

The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 119.6 points per game at home, 2.4 more than on the road (117.2). On defense they concede 117.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than away (118.9).

At home the Hawks are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Neck Jayson Tatum Questionable Hip Al Horford Questionable Back Robert Williams III Questionable Knee Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Back Jaylen Brown Questionable Finger

