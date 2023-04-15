On Saturday, Josh Jung (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .277 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Jung has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Brown (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
