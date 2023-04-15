On Saturday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Lowe will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this year (69.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings