On Sunday, Bubba Thompson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .250 with three doubles and a triple.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th.
