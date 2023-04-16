Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .270.

Heim has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings