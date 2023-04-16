Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has four doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .237.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In five games this season (35.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.4%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings