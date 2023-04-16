Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has four doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .237.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.4%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Valdez (1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th.
