On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Lowe will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.

In 85.7% of his 14 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (64.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

