On Sunday, April 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (7-8) host the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park in the rubber match of the series. Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (1-1, 8.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

