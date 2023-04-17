76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers have a 1-0 series lead.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (213)
- The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .524 mark (43-39-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (81.8%) than Brooklyn (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia is scoring 115.2 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, ceding only 110.9 points per contest (third-best).
- This season, the 76ers rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.
- The 76ers are making 12.6 threes per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Philadelphia has taken 61.1% two-pointers (accounting for 69.1% of the team's buckets) and 38.9% from beyond the arc (30.9%).
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5).
- This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.
- The Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).
- Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
