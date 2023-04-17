Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild, starting at 9:30 PM ET on . Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (+130).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Wild (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 58 times this season, and have finished 38-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 60.0% chance to win.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is one higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

