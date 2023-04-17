The Dallas Stars ready for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 17, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

You can watch the Stars attempt to defeat the the Wild on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up just 1.5 goals per game (15 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players