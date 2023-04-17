The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings