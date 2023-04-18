Nate Lowe -- hitting .262 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with two or more RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings