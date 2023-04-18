The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Clippers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 8)

Clippers (+ 8) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Suns' .500 ATS win percentage (41-38-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .488 mark (40-42-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 8 or more (never covered this season).

Both Phoenix and Los Angeles games have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

So far this season, Phoenix is scoring 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

Clippers Performance Insights

Offensively Los Angeles is the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.6 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).

This season the Clippers are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Los Angeles attempts 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 61.2% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.