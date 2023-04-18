Travis Jankowski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .304.
  • Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
