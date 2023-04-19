The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (hitting .122 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and 12 RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .203 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 56.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 31.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings