Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (.317 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (19) this season.
- Semien is batting .444 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with more than one RBI four times (23.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-run games (29.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.