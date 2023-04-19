On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (.317 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (19) this season.

Semien is batting .444 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Semien has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with more than one RBI four times (23.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-run games (29.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings