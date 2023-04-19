Rangers vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.
Rangers vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 17 chances this season.
- The Rangers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-3
|5-3
|4-2
|7-4
|9-5
|2-1
