How to Watch the Rangers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 20 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 100 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rangers are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Martin Perez (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- Perez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luis Garcia
|4/15/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Hunter Brown
|4/16/2023
|Astros
|W 9-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|4/17/2023
|Royals
|W 4-0
|Away
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/18/2023
|Royals
|W 12-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Brady Singer
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|JP Sears
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Graham Ashcraft
