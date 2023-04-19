Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
