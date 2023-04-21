The Boston Celtics (57-25) are dealing with zero players on the injury report heading into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics took down the Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the win with 29 points, while Dejounte Murray put up 29 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 118 points per contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are posting 118.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks put up 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 228

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.