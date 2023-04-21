Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .200 with a double.
  • In five of 11 games this season, Duran has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.71).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.