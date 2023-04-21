Marcus Semien -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (22) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit eight times (44.4%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 50.0% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs six times (33.3%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

