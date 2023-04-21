Robbie Grossman -- batting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .170 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

Grossman has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings