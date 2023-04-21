The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The teams are tied up 1-1 in the series. Oddsmakers give the Stars -115 moneyline odds in this game against the Wild (-105).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Wild (-105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 60 times this season, and have finished 39-21 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 39-21 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

The Stars have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In Dallas' past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

