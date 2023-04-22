On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.361 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .306 with two doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.7% of them.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (28.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with two or more RBI five times (35.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (seven of 14), he has scored, and in four of those games (28.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings