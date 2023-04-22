Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Dylan Cease toeing the rubber for the White Sox, and Shane McClanahan getting the nod for the Rays.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 22.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (4-0) when the teams meet Saturday.

TOR: Manoah NYY: Cole 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (28.1 IP) 6.98 ERA 0.95 7.4 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 TOR Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Chad Kuhl (0-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

WSH: Kuhl MIN: Lopez 3 (14.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (26 IP) 8.59 ERA 1.73 5.5 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 7 runs

Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (1-0) when the clubs meet Saturday.

LAD: May CHC: Wesneski 4 (24 IP) Games/IP 3 (13 IP) 3.00 ERA 4.15 4.9 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs

LAD Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (2-1) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

COL: Freeland PHI: Sanchez 4 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.80 ERA - 5.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

MIA: Alcantara CLE: Bieber 4 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (25 IP) 5.84 ERA 2.88 7.3 K/9 6.5

Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (0-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

NYM: Peterson SF: Webb 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.2 IP) 6.10 ERA 6.08 9.6 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Cease (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with McClanahan (4-0) when the teams face off Saturday.

CHW: Cease TB: McClanahan 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 2.01 ERA 1.57 11.7 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 CHW Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7 runs

Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (0-0) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Zach Plesac (1-0) when the teams play on Saturday.

MIA: Garrett CLE: Plesac 3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (13 IP) 3.38 ERA 6.92 8.8 K/9 5.5

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

CIN: Cessa PIT: Hill 3 (12 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 13.50 ERA 5.57 2.3 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -155

-155 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

DET: Wentz BAL: Gibson 3 (12.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.2 IP) 6.39 ERA 4.18 7.1 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Shintaro Fujinami (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (1-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.

OAK: Fujinami TEX: Heaney 3 (12.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (12.2 IP) 11.37 ERA 4.97 7.1 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (1-1) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (2-1) when the teams play on Saturday.

BOS: Whitlock MIL: Miley 2 (12 IP) Games/IP 3 (18 IP) 4.50 ERA 1.50 7.5 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Kyle Wright (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

HOU: Valdez ATL: Wright 4 (25 IP) Games/IP 2 (8.2 IP) 1.80 ERA 6.23 9.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (0-0) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (1-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

SD: Musgrove ARI: Kelly 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.1 IP) - ERA 3.38 - K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (1-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.

KC: Greinke LAA: Anderson 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.2 IP) 4.03 ERA 6.75 6.9 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (2-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

STL: Mikolas SEA: Castillo 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 4 (24.2 IP) 8.10 ERA 0.73 8.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 STL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

