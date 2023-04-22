Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .290 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Shintaro Fujinami) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .313 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.53).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Fujinami makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 11.37 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
