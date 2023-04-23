Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has three doubles and a triple while batting .174.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Athletics will send Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .346 to opposing hitters.
