After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .314 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers in his last games.

Heim has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 46.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

