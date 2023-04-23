Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 2-for-6 with two RBI in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .286.
- Jung is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%) Jung has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have an 8.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .346 against him.
