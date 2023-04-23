Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- batting .156 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .196 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Grossman is batting .313 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Grossman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this season (18.8%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .346 to opposing hitters.
