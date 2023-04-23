Robbie Grossman -- batting .156 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .196 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Grossman is batting .313 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Grossman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season (18.8%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 7.23 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .346 to opposing hitters.
