The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .160 with three doubles and a triple.

Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this year (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

