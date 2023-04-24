The Miami Heat are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 113 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 7)

Heat (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Bucks have a 42-35-5 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, a better mark than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

This season, Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.

The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 threes per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

