After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .272 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Jung has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has had an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.02 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .326 batting average against him.
