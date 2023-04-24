The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits nine times (42.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 10 games this year (47.6%), including more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this year (61.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings