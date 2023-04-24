Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Devils NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 on April 24, 2023
Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 92 points in 82 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Apr. 10
|2
|0
|2
|2
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 52 assists to total 91 points (1.1 per game).
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Apr. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
Adam Fox's 71 points this season have come via 12 goals and 59 assists.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 18
|0
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Apr. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Apr. 13
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Apr. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Nico Hischier has amassed 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Capitals
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Apr. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
