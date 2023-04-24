Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (14-7) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-15) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 24, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 4.98 ERA)

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 2nd

