Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- batting .367 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .310 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- The Reds will look to Weaver (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
