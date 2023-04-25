Ezequiel Duran -- batting .367 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .310 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last outings.

In 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

